Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) Short Interest Down 96.9% in March

Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 96.9% from the March 15th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 4.44% of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

INFR opened at $31.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.85. Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $32.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Read More: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.