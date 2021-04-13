Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 74.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,534 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.25% of Leggett & Platt worth $14,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 18,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $47.55 on Tuesday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

In related news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $428,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,804.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LEG. Raymond James lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

