Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Friday, January 15th. Societe Generale cut shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Legrand presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of LGRDY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.67. 34,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,611. Legrand has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $19.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.59.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBO's, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

