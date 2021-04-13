Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2021


Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Friday, January 15th. Societe Generale cut shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Legrand presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of LGRDY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.67. 34,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,611. Legrand has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $19.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.59.

Legrand Company Profile

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBO's, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

Analyst Recommendations for Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY)

