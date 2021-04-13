Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, an increase of 366.0% from the March 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LGRDY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Legrand stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.67. The stock had a trading volume of 34,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,611. Legrand has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $19.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.59.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBO's, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

