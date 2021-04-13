Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, an increase of 366.0% from the March 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LGRDY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Legrand stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.67. The stock had a trading volume of 34,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,611. Legrand has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $19.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.59.

Legrand Company Profile

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBO's, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

