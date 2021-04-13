Lekoil Limited (OTCMKTS:LEKOF) Short Interest Update

Lekoil Limited (OTCMKTS:LEKOF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the March 15th total of 763,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LEKOF remained flat at $$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday. 200,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,115. Lekoil has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04.

About Lekoil

Lekoil Limited explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in Nigeria. The company owns 40% interest in the Otakikpo marginal field located in the south-eastern part of the Niger Delta; 45% participating interest in the OPL 276 located in the eastern Niger Delta basin; 62% participating interest in the OPL 325; and 17.14% participating interest in the OPL 310 block situated in the Upper Cretaceous fairway that runs along the West African Transform Margin.

