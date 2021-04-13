Lekoil (LON:LEK) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.11

Lekoil Limited (LON:LEK) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.11 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 2.25 ($0.03). Lekoil shares last traded at GBX 2 ($0.03), with a volume of 1,136,464 shares.

The company has a market cap of £10.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16.

Lekoil Company Profile (LON:LEK)

Lekoil Limited explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in Nigeria. The company owns 40% interest in the Otakikpo marginal field located in the south-eastern part of the Niger Delta; 45% participating interest in the OPL 276 located in the eastern Niger Delta basin; 62% participating interest in the OPL 325; and 17.14% participating interest in the OPL 310 block situated in the Upper Cretaceous fairway that runs along the West African Transform Margin.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Lekoil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lekoil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.