Lendingblock Market Capitalization Tops $2.00 Million (LND)

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded 157.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Lendingblock coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Lendingblock has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $393.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lendingblock has traded 46.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00055754 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00019570 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.20 or 0.00085724 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $400.84 or 0.00633957 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00032547 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00039179 BTC.

About Lendingblock

LND is a coin. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 786,162,769 coins. Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lendingblock is www.lendingblocklibrary.com . The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lendingblock’s official website is lendingblock.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendingblock is an Ethereum-based currency lending platform. Its focus is to match lenders and borrowers in a transparent and trustless way. LND is an ERC20 utility token that works as the payment method of fees and interest on loans. “

