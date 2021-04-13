LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Shares Gap Up to $14.96

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.96, but opened at $15.44. LendingClub shares last traded at $14.35, with a volume of 6,491 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on LendingClub from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.74.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.62 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. LendingClub’s quarterly revenue was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 9,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $100,015.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 737,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,151,352.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $30,003.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,174 shares in the company, valued at $951,359.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,230 shares of company stock valued at $389,995 in the last three months. 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Grassi Investment Management bought a new stake in LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

