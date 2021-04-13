Lennox International (NYSE:LII) PT Raised to $310.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $307.00 to $310.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.36% from the company’s previous close.

LII has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Lennox International from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lennox International from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Lennox International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.54.

NYSE LII opened at $331.07 on Tuesday. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $168.94 and a 12 month high of $334.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.98.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.26. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.74, for a total value of $582,009.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,573,794.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.96, for a total transaction of $130,951.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,053.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,842 shares of company stock valued at $5,691,509. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Lennox International by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Lennox International by 8.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 105,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

