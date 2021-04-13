Lennox International (NYSE:LII) PT Raised to $315.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LII. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lennox International from $307.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.54.

Shares of Lennox International stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $332.22. The company had a trading volume of 5,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,519. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $302.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 0.81. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $168.94 and a fifty-two week high of $334.81.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.28 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 7,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.28, for a total transaction of $2,370,177.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,050,619.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.81, for a total value of $614,732.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,825.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,842 shares of company stock valued at $5,691,509. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LII. Assetmark purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth about $0. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

