Leonard M. Tannenbaum Sells 172,312 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 172,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $1,138,982.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,620,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,520,149.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:OCSL traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $6.60. 757,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,251. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average of $5.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $930.34 million, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.45.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $38.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.86 million. As a group, analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.12%.

OCSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

