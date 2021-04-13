Leoni Ag (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) Short Interest Update

Leoni Ag (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the March 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LNNNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Leoni in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Leoni from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Commerzbank raised Leoni from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Leoni alerts:

Shares of LNNNY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.54. Leoni has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $4.50.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Leoni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leoni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.