Lethean (LTHN) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.01 Million

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 111% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $3,312.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lethean has traded 117.6% higher against the US dollar. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,420.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,308.74 or 0.03640399 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.71 or 0.00428430 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $743.94 or 0.01173036 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.70 or 0.00513558 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.88 or 0.00457083 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.80 or 0.00363927 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00034247 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Lethean Profile

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

