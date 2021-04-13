Levolution Price Hits $0.16 (LEVL)

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last seven days, Levolution has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. Levolution has a market cap of $12.82 million and $107,899.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Levolution coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000250 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00057193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00019492 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.90 or 0.00088301 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.62 or 0.00628091 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00039551 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00031944 BTC.

LEVL is a coin. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,018,674 coins. The official message board for Levolution is levolution.io/news . Levolution’s official Twitter account is @LevolutionP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Levolution is levolution.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

