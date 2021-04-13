LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Price Target Raised to $135.00

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Wedbush from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 15.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LGIH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.86.

Shares of LGIH stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $160.42. The stock had a trading volume of 200,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 12.91 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.45. LGI Homes has a twelve month low of $43.35 and a twelve month high of $161.75.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.94 by $1.24. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LGI Homes will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total transaction of $501,501.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,840,527.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $1,352,800.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,092 shares of company stock worth $10,099,846. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LGIH. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $2,076,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 102,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,356,000 after acquiring an additional 10,486 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $594,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $999,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

