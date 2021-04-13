Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

USA stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $8.22. 2,837,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,018. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $8.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average of $6.87.

About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

