Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.
ASG traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.79. The company had a trading volume of 143,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,845. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $9.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.37.
About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund
