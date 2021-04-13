Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

ASG traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.79. The company had a trading volume of 143,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,845. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $9.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.37.

About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

