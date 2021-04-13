Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth $91,892,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 75,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,923,000 after acquiring an additional 8,757 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2,564.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 12,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at $542,000. Institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Liberty Broadband news, CAO Brian J. Wendling bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.70 per share, with a total value of $106,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

LBRDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $114.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.25.

Shares of LBRDA stock opened at $145.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.27. The firm has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.41 and a beta of 1.08. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $110.10 and a 1 year high of $162.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a current ratio of 24.63.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

