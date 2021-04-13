Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $490.64 Million

Analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) will announce sales of $490.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $510.00 million and the lowest is $470.10 million. Liberty Oilfield Services reported sales of $472.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full year sales of $2.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $3.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $257.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.16 million.

LBRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.82.

NYSE LBRT opened at $10.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.50. Liberty Oilfield Services has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 3.31.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 8,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $97,788,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,907,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,908,487.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,221,453 shares of company stock valued at $195,495,582. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 766.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 244,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 216,235 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 3,236.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 127,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 617,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 85,083 shares during the period.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

