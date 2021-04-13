Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) Trading Down 13.3%

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB)’s share price fell 13.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.71 and last traded at $39.21. 103 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 18,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.21.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.88.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter.

About Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

