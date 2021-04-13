Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) Trading Down 13.3%

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB)’s share price fell 13.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.71 and last traded at $39.21. 103 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 18,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.21.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.88.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

