Liberum Capital Lowers easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) to Hold

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2021


easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) was downgraded by Liberum Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC cut easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS ESYJY opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.69.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

