Liberum Capital Lowers easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) to Hold

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) was downgraded by Liberum Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC cut easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS ESYJY opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.69.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

