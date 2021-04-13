LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LSAQ) Short Interest Up 675.0% in March

LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LSAQ) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 675.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in LifeSci Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II during the 4th quarter worth about $351,000.

Shares of LSAQ stock opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. LifeSci Acquisition II has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $12.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.58.

LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

