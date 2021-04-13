Lighting Science Group Co. (OTCMKTS:LSCG) Short Interest Update

Lighting Science Group Co. (OTCMKTS:LSCG) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 708.3% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS LSCG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,190. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.22. Lighting Science Group has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.99.
About Lighting Science Group
