Lighting Science Group Co. (OTCMKTS:LSCG) Short Interest Update

Lighting Science Group Co. (OTCMKTS:LSCG) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 708.3% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS LSCG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,190. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.22. Lighting Science Group has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.99.

About Lighting Science Group

Lighting Science Group Corporation designs, develops, and markets general illumination products that use light emitting diodes (LEDs) as their light source for retailers and original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers a range of LED retrofit lamps to fit into existing light fixtures as replacements for traditional incandescent, compact fluorescent, and halogen lamps; and LED luminaires comprising FreeLED, a street lighting solution that uses solar energy as its power source.

