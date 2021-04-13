Lightning Bitcoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.76 Million (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $2.32 or 0.00003676 BTC on major exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $8.97 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.48 or 0.00421643 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000144 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005290 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

