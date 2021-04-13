Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $724.92 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to report $724.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $714.80 million and the highest is $741.40 million. Lincoln Electric reported sales of $701.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full-year sales of $2.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $693.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.40 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on LECO. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.17.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $122.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.19. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $68.12 and a 52 week high of $129.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 43.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,425,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,693,000 after purchasing an additional 72,963 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,919,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,667,000 after purchasing an additional 53,710 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,216,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,936 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 240.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,862,000 after purchasing an additional 727,921 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,998,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

