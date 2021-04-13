Linde (NYSE:LIN) Sets New 12-Month High at $287.78

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $287.78 and last traded at $286.02, with a volume of 11369 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $285.43.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.24.

Get Linde alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $267.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.48 billion, a PE ratio of 68.14, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.77%.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its position in Linde by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Linde by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

About Linde (NYSE:LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.