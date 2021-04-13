Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $146.55 Million

Analysts expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) to announce $146.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lindsay’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $147.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $145.40 million. Lindsay posted sales of $123.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full year sales of $516.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $516.10 million to $517.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $565.00 million, with estimates ranging from $547.10 million to $582.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lindsay.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $143.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.50 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NYSE:LNN opened at $163.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 47.51 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.74 and a 200-day moving average of $134.65. Lindsay has a 52 week low of $81.13 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is 35.96%.

In related news, Director Michael Christodolou sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total value of $148,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Lindsay by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Lindsay during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Lindsay by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 205,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,348,000 after purchasing an additional 74,752 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lindsay by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Lindsay by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,727,000 after purchasing an additional 10,431 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lindsay (LNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.