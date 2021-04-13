Linear (LINA) Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last week, Linear has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. Linear has a market cap of $482.85 million and $50.35 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00056244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00019597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00087068 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.10 or 0.00626579 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00032326 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00038013 BTC.

About Linear

Linear (CRYPTO:LINA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,544,493,646 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Buying and Selling Linear

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

