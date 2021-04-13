LINKA (LINKA) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.60 Million

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. During the last week, LINKA has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. LINKA has a market cap of $5.09 million and $1.60 million worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINKA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00057862 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00019753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.81 or 0.00088263 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.68 or 0.00632107 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00039272 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00031785 BTC.

About LINKA

LINKA is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

LINKA Coin Trading

