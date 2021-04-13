Linker Coin Price Reaches $0.0446 on Top Exchanges (LNC)

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One Linker Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0446 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Linker Coin has a market cap of $5.03 million and approximately $323.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Linker Coin has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00056927 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00019653 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.83 or 0.00088071 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $396.25 or 0.00625071 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00039345 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00032059 BTC.

About Linker Coin

Linker Coin (CRYPTO:LNC) is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Linker Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linker Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linker Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

