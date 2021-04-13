Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $23.20

Shares of Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.20 and last traded at $23.20, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.20.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Lion had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $893.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lion Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF)

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

