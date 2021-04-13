Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 951,400 shares, an increase of 509.9% from the March 15th total of 156,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

YVR opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.87. Liquid Media Group has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $7.50.

Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liquid Media Group had a negative net margin of 2,141.60% and a negative return on equity of 79.08%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Liquid Media Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.27% of Liquid Media Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

About Liquid Media Group

Liquid Media Group Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company. The company provides video game products primarily for the casual-game consumers; and publishes video games for interactive entertainment hardware platforms. It also offers gaming, visual effects (VFX), and production services; and distributes third-party film and TV content through its digital platforms.

