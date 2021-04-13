LiquidApps (DAPP) Price Reaches $0.0320 on Major Exchanges

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. In the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for about $0.0320 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $22.73 million and approximately $36,800.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000406 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00037114 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

