Liquidity Network (LQD) Reaches Market Cap of $730,280.56

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. One Liquidity Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0137 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. Liquidity Network has a total market capitalization of $730,280.56 and $124,668.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00065303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.59 or 0.00261476 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $416.51 or 0.00661677 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,684.83 or 0.99582092 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $574.95 or 0.00913381 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00019754 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 coins. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Liquidity Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars.

