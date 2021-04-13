Lisa Laube Sells 24,126 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Stock

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) President Lisa Laube sold 24,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $2,629,734.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 146,872 shares in the company, valued at $16,009,048. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lisa Laube also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

On Monday, April 5th, Lisa Laube sold 25,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Lisa Laube sold 26,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $2,496,000.00.

Shares of FND stock traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.75. 1,145,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,244. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 66.92, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.79 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.73 and a 200 day moving average of $90.94.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $723.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.71 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. Analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its position in Floor & Decor by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,327,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,617,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.59.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.