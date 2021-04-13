Lisk Price Hits $6.29 on Top Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. Lisk has a market cap of $803.66 million and $76.67 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for about $6.29 or 0.00009947 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00024460 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00024742 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002460 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006904 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006267 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 143,709,030 coins and its circulating supply is 127,778,762 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.