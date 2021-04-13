Litecoin Plus (LCP) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $50.00

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 13th. Litecoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $140,246.41 and $50.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for $0.0510 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,773.81 or 1.00101099 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00039879 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00010018 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.58 or 0.00124906 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001095 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00005849 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

LCP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

