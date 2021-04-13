Litecoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.10 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 13th. Litecoin has a market cap of $18.10 billion and approximately $7.20 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for $271.21 or 0.00429006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 48.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005285 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000958 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,415 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.

