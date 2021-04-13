Litentry Market Capitalization Tops $211.89 Million (LIT)

Litentry (CURRENCY:LIT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 13th. Litentry has a market cap of $211.89 million and $54.25 million worth of Litentry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litentry coin can currently be purchased for about $11.57 or 0.00018268 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Litentry has traded up 10.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00055857 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00019805 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.61 or 0.00087795 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.60 or 0.00630876 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00038961 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00032222 BTC.

Litentry Coin Profile

Litentry (CRYPTO:LIT) is a coin. Litentry’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,311,958 coins. Litentry’s official Twitter account is @litentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Litentry

