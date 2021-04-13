LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,293 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.49% of LivaNova worth $15,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $81.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.47. LivaNova PLC has a 52 week low of $41.07 and a 52 week high of $83.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 0.80.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $269.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LIVN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on LivaNova from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

