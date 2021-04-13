Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Acquires 1,098 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up about 2.3% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $8,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.97.

The Home Depot stock opened at $320.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $344.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $284.21 and a 200-day moving average of $277.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.37 and a 52 week high of $321.31.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.