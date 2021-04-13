Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Acquires 11,966 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 268.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,966 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for 0.8% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 161,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,592,000 after purchasing an additional 12,487 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 340,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,096,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $560,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,601,000. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $181.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.47. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.01 and a fifty-two week high of $189.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.