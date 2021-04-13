Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Acquires 1,782 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 52.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,055,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,190,000 after acquiring an additional 116,401 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,535,000 after acquiring an additional 32,415 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,404,000 after acquiring an additional 13,061 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 137,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 129,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,286,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $488.06 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $269.51 and a 52-week high of $489.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $472.16 and a 200-day moving average of $420.89.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

