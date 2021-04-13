Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Acquires 4,339 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 609,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,785,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 163,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 48,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,461,000 after acquiring an additional 117,752 shares during the period.

VEA stock opened at $50.29 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.68 and a fifty-two week high of $50.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.43.

