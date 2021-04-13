Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Acquires 4,916 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.8% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.26.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $55.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $234.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.44 and its 200 day moving average is $45.04. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

