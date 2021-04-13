Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Acquires 60 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 874 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 81.3% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 67 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $337,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $406,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,930.67.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,379.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 98.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,038.00 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,118.29 and its 200-day moving average is $3,181.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.