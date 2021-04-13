Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Acquires 68,996 Shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK) by 679.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,996 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management owned approximately 0.36% of Aptus Defined Risk ETF worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRSK. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aptus Defined Risk ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,569,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Aptus Defined Risk ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 117,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 392.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 349,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,404,000 after acquiring an additional 278,443 shares during the last quarter.

Aptus Defined Risk ETF

Aptus Defined Risk ETF stock opened at $29.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.82. Aptus Defined Risk ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.02.

