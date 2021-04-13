Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Acquires New Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,421 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDNS. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.31.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $6,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,218,031.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,610,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 248,215 shares in the company, valued at $35,991,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 405,846 shares of company stock worth $55,131,473 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $144.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.40 and a 52 week high of $149.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.12.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The company had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

