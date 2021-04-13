Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of VEU stock opened at $61.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.06 and its 200 day moving average is $57.63. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $41.45 and a 52-week high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.