Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.3% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 80.5% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $362,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $157.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.79. The company has a market cap of $413.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

